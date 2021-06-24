DH Evening Brief: June 24, 2021

Karnataka High Court grants interim relief to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari
The Karnataka High Court on Thursday granted interim relief to Twitter MD Manish Maheshwari and directed the Ghaziabad Police not to take any coercive steps against him. Read more
PM meets J&K political leadership to chalk out future course of action
In the government’s first outreach to Jammu and Kashmir’s political leadership in almost two years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a crucial meeting with 14 leaders, including four former chief ministers, to chalk out the future course of action in the union territory. Read more
Don't project me as CM face, Siddaramaiah to MLAs as fissures in Karnataka Congress widen
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday asked MLAs not to project him as the Chief Ministerial face for the 2023 Assembly polls, amid widening fissures within the party on the issue, that has triggered a game of one-upmanship between him and state unit President D K Shivakumar. Read more
JioPhone Next: Mukesh Ambani's answer to make India '2G mukt'
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Google and Reliance Jio have jointly developed the world's cheapest smartphone in India, JioPhone Next. Read More
SC asks states to notify assessment scheme for Class 12 exams within 10 days
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all state boards to notify the scheme for assessment of Class XII students within 10 days and to declare the results by July 31. Read more
Former BBMP corporator killed in broad daylight in Bengaluru
A 45-year-old former corporator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was killed by miscreants near her house in Anjanappa Garden in Cottonpet on Thursday morning. Read more
Shabana Azmi accuses alcohol delivery platform of cheating her
Veteran actor Shabana Azmi on Thursday accused an alcohol delivery platform of allegedly duping her. Read more
RIL-Saudi Aramco deal to JioPhone Next: Key takeaways from RIL AGM
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday addressed investors in the 44th annual general meeting (AGM) virtually.Calling Covid-19 a humanitarian crisis, Ambani said that the organisation rose to the occasion and took various measures to help each other. Read more
Andy Murray returns to Wimbledon: 5 major moments from his career
Britain's two-time champion Andy Murray returns to Wimbledon singles action for the first time since 2017 next week. The former world number one, now ranked 119, has been battling hip and groin injuries and there are again question marks over his future in tennis. See Pics
Bengaluru Urban only district to vaccinate half of adult population: Sudhakar
Bengaluru Urban, which includes the BBMP, is the only district in Karnataka to administer 50 or more doses per 100 people, according to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. Read more
Bezos's 2021 Space Odyssey a risk too far for insurers
Launching one of the richest individuals on earth into orbit has proved a leap too far for insurers, who are not ready to price the risk of losing Jeff Bezos or his fellow space travelers. Read more
How to prevent the next pandemic
How do we prevent a pandemic like this from happening again? As we start to tackle that question, inevitably part of it will involve looking back at the mistakes that were made with Covid-19, and rightly so. But it’s also important to learn from the things we got right, because this pandemic could have been worse, much worse. Read more
