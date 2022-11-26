DH Evening Brief: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away; J&K homeowners renting to non-locals asked to use CCTVs
DH Evening Brief: Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away; J&K homeowners renting to non-locals asked to use CCTVs
updated: Nov 26 2022, 17:52 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale passes away
A veteran of Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry, he had essayed memorable roles in the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Agneepath and the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam starring Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his "BJP taught perpetrators of violence a lesson in 2002" remark, saying nobody stays in power forever.
Mehrauli murder: Accused Aftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody
A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in south Delhi's Mehrauli, to judicial custody for 13 days, police said.
Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago.
Elgar Parishad case accused Anand Teltumbde released from Navi Mumbai prison
Scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, was on Saturday released from the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai, a day after the Supreme Court rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea challenging the bail granted to him, an official said.
ISRO launches earth observation satellite from Sriharikota
Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C54 carrying an earth observation satellite and eight nano-satellites lifted off from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota near here.
