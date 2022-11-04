Evening Brief: Ex-TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi AAP’s CM candidate in Gujarat; Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
updated: Nov 04 2022, 17:33 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Former TV anchor Isudan Gadhvi is AAP’s choice for CM post in Gujarat
Former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi will be AAP's chief ministerial candidate for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for December 1 and 5. The 40-year-old Gadhvi had left journalism and joined the party in June last year. He was recently elevate...
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar
Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people in Punjab's Amritsar on Friday, police said. The incident took place outside a temple in the city where Suri and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest, they said.
Delhi primary schools to be shut from November 5 as pollution worsens
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools will be closed from Saturday in view of a spike in pollution levels in the national capital. Speaking at a press conference, he noted that outdoor sports activities for classes abov...
Apple adds new iPhone 14 maker Pegatron in India in shift from China
Apple Inc's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling the company's latest iPhone 14 model in India. That move makes Pegatron the second Apple supplier to produce the iPhone 14 in the country, people familiar with the mattertold Bloomberg News, declining to be identified as the manufacturing plan is not public.
WFH for 50% government staff, staggered timing for markets: Delhi's plan to curb air pollution
Alarmed by hazardous pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday ordered 50 per cent staff of the Delhi government to work from home and said an advisory will be issued to private offices to follow suit.
Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan recovers in hospital after assassination bid
Pakistani former prime minister Imran Khan was recovering in hospital on Friday after an assassination attempt that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg. The attack on his convoy, apparently by a lone gunman, killed one man and wounded at leastat least 10 others, significantly raising the stakes in political crisis gripping the country since Khan's ousting in April.
South Korea scrambles jets after detecting North Korean military flights near border amid tensions
South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets after detecting about 180 North Korean military flights north of the two countries' border over four hours on Friday. The North Korean aircraft flew north of the so-called tactical action line,between the two Koreas, South Korea's military said in a statement.
Twitter sued for mass layoffs by Musk without enough notice
Twitter Inc was sued over Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social media platform -- half of its workforce -- which workers say the company is doing without enough notice in violation of federal and California law.
6-year-old boy brutally kicked for leaning on car in Kerala's Kannur; man arrested
A six-year-old migrant boy was brutally kicked by a youth for playfully leaning on his car in Thalassery in this north Kerala district on Thursday night. As the shocking CCTV visuals of the cruel incident went viral on social media platforms and newschannels started telecasting it, police took the 20-year old accused into custody in the early hours of Friday and recorded his arrest later in the day.
India men's squash team win maiden gold at Asian Championships
The Indian men's team, led by the seasoned Saurav Ghosal, clinched its first-ever gold at the Asian Squash Team Championships with a 2-0 win over Kuwait in the final on Friday. Star player Ghosal sealed the victory after Ramit Tandon had given Indiathe lead with a fluent straight games win over Ali Aramezi (11-5, 11-7, 11-4).
