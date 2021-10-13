DH Evening Brief: October 13, 2021

Former PM Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness. Read more
Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands in India, documents show
Thousands of pages of internal Amazon documents examined by Reuters – including emails, strategy papers and business plans – show the company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India, one of the company's largest growth markets. Read more
Modi unveils Rs 100 lakh-crore master plan to give 'gati' to infrastructure development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. Read more
Probe reveals Aryan Khan's role in conspiracy, illegal procurement and consumption of drugs: NCB
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs. Read more
Govt scraps basic customs duty, cuts cess on edible oil
The government on Wednesday scrapped basic customs duty as well as slashed agri cess on crude varieties of palm, soyabean and sunflower oil till March 2022, a move which will help cool prices and increase domestic availability in the festive season. Read more
Watch: Schools with more women staff see more squabbles: Rajasthan minister
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on October 12 sparked controversy by saying that schools with more women staff squabble a lot among themselves.“Government introduced a policy for women. They're given priority. But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon'. If they overcome this, they'll be ahead of men,” said Dotasra. Watch video
No more additional checks for flyers from UK as Centre withdraws new travel advisory
The government has withdrawn a travel advisory that added Covid-19 related additional checks and restrictions on those arriving from theUKafter the British government ordered discontinuation of mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling fromIndia. Read more
Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's main squad for T20 World Cup
Fast bowling all-rounderShardulThakur on Wednesday replaced Axar Patel in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. Read more
Tomato turns costly on tight supply; prices soar to Rs 72 per kg in metros
Tomato prices in retail markets of metro cities have shot up to Rs 72 per kilogram on tight supply due to unseasonal rains in key producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Read more
Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace
Fed up with traffic jams? Imagine a world where your taxi takes to the skies and lands on top of your office building, recharges and sets off afresh.That's the vision of Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which is set to raise $394 million in a merger with a blank-cheque New York-listed company, and who says his aircraft will be flying by the mid-2020s. Read more
Bengaluru building on the verge of collapse razed to the ground by BBMP
Hanging by a thread after its foundation was washed away by the incessant rains, the three-storeyed building in NGO Layout in Kamala Nagar of Mahalakshmi Layout limits was razed to the ground by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. Read more
Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS
Former PM Manmohan Singh was on Wednesday admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness. Read more
Amazon copied products and rigged search results to promote its own brands in India, documents show
Thousands of pages of internal Amazon documents examined by Reuters – including emails, strategy papers and business plans – show the company ran a systematic campaign of creating knockoffs and manipulating search results to boost its own product lines in India, one of the company's largest growth markets. Read more
Modi unveils Rs 100 lakh-crore master plan to give 'gati' to infrastructure development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. Read more
Probe reveals Aryan Khan's role in conspiracy, illegal procurement and consumption of drugs: NCB
The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday opposed the bail plea filed by Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, arrested in connection with the seizure of banned drugs on board a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, saying the probe so far has revealed his role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs. Read more
Govt scraps basic customs duty, cuts cess on edible oil
The government on Wednesday scrapped basic customs duty as well as slashed agri cess on crude varieties of palm, soyabean and sunflower oil till March 2022, a move which will help cool prices and increase domestic availability in the festive season. Read more
Watch: Schools with more women staff see more squabbles: Rajasthan minister
Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra on October 12 sparked controversy by saying that schools with more women staff squabble a lot among themselves.“Government introduced a policy for women. They're given priority. But female staff have conflicts among themselves. Where there's female staff, either Principal or teachers take 'Saridon'. If they overcome this, they'll be ahead of men,” said Dotasra. Watch video
No more additional checks for flyers from UK as Centre withdraws new travel advisory
The government has withdrawn a travel advisory that added Covid-19 related additional checks and restrictions on those arriving from theUKafter the British government ordered discontinuation of mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling fromIndia. Read more
Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India's main squad for T20 World Cup
Fast bowling all-rounderShardulThakur on Wednesday replaced Axar Patel in India's squad for the T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17. Read more
Tomato turns costly on tight supply; prices soar to Rs 72 per kg in metros
Tomato prices in retail markets of metro cities have shot up to Rs 72 per kilogram on tight supply due to unseasonal rains in key producing states like Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Read more
Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace
Fed up with traffic jams? Imagine a world where your taxi takes to the skies and lands on top of your office building, recharges and sets off afresh.That's the vision of Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which is set to raise $394 million in a merger with a blank-cheque New York-listed company, and who says his aircraft will be flying by the mid-2020s. Read more
Bengaluru building on the verge of collapse razed to the ground by BBMP
Hanging by a thread after its foundation was washed away by the incessant rains, the three-storeyed building in NGO Layout in Kamala Nagar of Mahalakshmi Layout limits was razed to the ground by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials. Read more