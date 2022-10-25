DH Evening Brief: UK's new PM Sunak vows to fix Truss 'mistakes'; K'taka town tense as slain activist's kin get death threats

Situation tense in Karnataka town after family of slain Bajrang Dal activist gets death threat
Security has been beefed up at Seegehatti in Shivamogga on Tuesday after four bike-borne youths reportedly threatened to kill the family members of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was allegedly killed by a gang of Muslimsin February this year.
India doesn't need lessons from other country: Cong rebuffs remarks of Chidambaram, Tharoor on Sunak elevation
The Congress on Tuesday said India does not need to draw lessons from any other country as many minorities have become the president and chief minister in the past, a remark seen as a rebuff to party leaders P Chidambaram and Shashi Tharoor who hoped "India will follow Rishi Sunak's example of electing a person from minorities to the top post." Read more
CCI fines Google Rs 900 crore in second antitrust penalty this month
Alphabet Inc's Google was fined Rs 936 crore ($113.04 million) on Tuesday as India concluded yet another antitrust probe this month, finding the UStech firm guilty of abusing its market position to promote its payments app and in-app payment system. Read more
Apple cutting back on production of iPhone 14 Plus citing weak demand: Report
Apple Inc is cutting back production of iPhone 14 Plus and is increasing the output of the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro due to lukewarm demand, market research firm TrendForce said Tuesday. Read more
WhatsApp resumes after over an hour of disruption
Popular messaging app WhatsApp faced a global outage from the UK to India, with users being not able to send and receive text and video messages for more than an hour.
To hell with spirit of game: Hardik Pandya on 'Mankading'
"To hell with the spirit of the game, we need to stop making a fuss about this." Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya is very clear in his head how the run out of the batter, backing up far at the non-striker's end should be perceived.
Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are "very high" after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month's USOpen.
'Kantara' beats Yash-starrer 'KGF' to become second highest-grossing Kannada film
Filmmaker-actor RishabShetty's latest release Kantaracollected Rs 170 crore in India and Rs 18 crore overseas, for a worldwide gross of Rs 188 crore, becoming the second highest-grossing Kannada film of all time beating Yash-starrer KGF.
UK's new PM Rishi Sunak vows to fix Truss 'mistakes'
New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday vowed to fix the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss while warning of "difficult" decisions ahead.
