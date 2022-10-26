DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal calls for Hindu gods on currency notes; Kharge takes charge as Cong president
DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal calls for Hindu gods on currency notes; Kharge takes charge as Cong president
updated: Oct 26 2022, 17:29 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Kejriwal calls for Ganesha, Lakshmi pics on currency notes
"Print photos of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha on one side and that of Mahatma Gandhi on the other on currency notes." Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s latest 'prescription' for tackling the economic slump in the country saw the AAP and BJP engage in a war of words.
Sonia Gandhi passes baton as Kharge takes charge as Cong prez
Senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took over as the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years with a vow to take on the Narendra Modi government to save the Constitution and the country’s democracy and a promise to implement radical measures in the party finalised in its Udaipur Chintan Shivir that includes infusing young blood in leadership.
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side. Read more
Britain's new PM Sunak delays crunch budget plan
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday postponed an eagerly awaited budget plan due next week, as the youthful new leader got down to business after weeks of political turmoil.
Kejriwal 'trying' to be Hindu: BJP on gods on note demand
The BJP on Wednesday cited past comments of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to claim that his demand for having images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on currency notes is the height of U-turn as he is "trying" to be a Hindu.
TN government recommends transfer of Coimbatore blast case to NIA
The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday decided to recommend the transfer of the Coimbatore LPG cylinder blast case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case pertains to a cylinder blast inside a car in which theoccupant, a 25-year-old engineering graduate, was killed instantly.
The holographic projection mapping kaleidoscope at Ayodhya, braced with aplomb by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Deepawali, was projected as a jab at India's psyche. The grand spectacle of 18 lakh earthenware lamps displayed with pomp earmarked a nation's tryst with its history, an aura of recaptured imagination. But beyond the glitter and razzmatazz, hard realism pipped in and played spoilsport. As a precursor to the festival of lights, the PM was on a detour – real and virtual.
Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5°C: UN
International climate pledges remain far off track to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a report released by the United Nations Wednesday, less than two weeks ahead of high-stakes negotiations to tackle global warming.
Girl found injured in UP's Kannauj, man booked for rape
Days after a 12-year-old girl was found injured on the premises of a government guest house here, police have registered an FIR against a man for allegedly raping her, according to officials.
The police said the FIR was registered on Tuesday, after a purported video of the incident surfaced on the internet. In the video, a policeman is seen carrying the injured girl to an autorickshaw to take her to the hospital while bystanders are recording videos on their mobile phones.
