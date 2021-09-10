DH Evening Brief: September 10, 2021

5th Test scrapped, ECB retracts India forfeit statement
After the fifth and final Test between England and India in Manchester was called off with fears of more Covid cases within the visiting camp, the focus has now shifted to the result of the series. With the Board of Control for Cricketin India (BCCI) offering to play the cancelled fifth Test, presumably after consulting the English board, the fate of the five-match rubber could only be determined in July next year when the Indians make a trip to the UK for a scheduled white-ball series.Read more.
Eng vs Ind: 'Anxiety not outbreak led to cancellation'
A "gutted" England Cricket Board (ECB) CEO Tom Harrison on Friday said it was the Indian players' anxiety over "what might happen" and not the Covid-19 outbreak itself that caused the cancellation of the fifth and final Test here even though all efforts were made to comfort the visitors.Read more.
IT dept 'surveys' news websites in tax case, say officials
The Income Tax department on Friday conducted separate "survey operations" at the premises of online news portals Newsclick and Newslaundry here, officials said.Read more.
Why Ford is shutting manufacturing plants in India
Ford India on Thursday decided to shut down its manufacturing in India after incurring losses that run in billions of dollars due to its failure to capture the market and sustain a decent tab on sales.Read more.
WB bypoll: BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal to take on Mamata
BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal, whom the party has nominated to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the September 30 by-poll to the Bhabanipur seat, said on Friday highlighting the "torture and violence" unleashed by the TMC after the Assembly polls will be a key issue in the election.Read more.
In Pics | India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi amid Covid-19 curbs
As India celebrates another Ganesh Chaturthi, chant of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangal Murti Morya' resonates across the country. Thefestival, is celebrated to mark thearrival of Lord Ganesh from Kailash Parvat to earth with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. The preparations by the citizenshave been in full swing in past few days with the states keeping a check on the Covid protocols and curbs. Here's howIndia is celebratingGanesh Chaturthi in various states amid Covid-19 curbs.Read more.
WHO doubtful about vaccines ending Covid-19 pandemic
The head of the WHO Europe was Friday pessimistic about vaccines' ability to put an end to the Covid pandemic, as new variants dash hopes of reaching herd immunity.Read more.
Covid-19: UAE lifts entry ban from India, other nations
The United Arab Emirates said on Friday residents who had been fully vaccinated with a shot approved by the World Health Organization could return as of September 12 from a list of previously suspended countries.Read more.
