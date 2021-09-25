DH Evening Brief: September 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that countries with "regressive thinking" that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that it is an equally big threat for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is often accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists. Read more
Senior leaders parting ways pester Congress ahead of UP polls
Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's earnest effort to gear up the Congress for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the problem of senior leaders choosing to part ways continues to vex the party. Read more
Taliban hang bodies of four men in Herat city
The Taliban hangedthe bodies of four kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan's western city of Herat on Saturday, a senior official said. Read more
Woman constable gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh; 5 booked, 2 held
A 30-year-old woman police constable was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who shot a video of the act and threatened her in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, an official said on Saturday. Read more
PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House — See pictures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held their first bilateral meeting on September 24, 2021. It was their first meet since Biden assumed office where they discussed progress in ties and issues related to trade, Covid-19, climate change and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Here we take a look at some pictures from their meet. See pics
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on the relevance of wedding ritual 'Kanyadaan'
The bride, pretty, radiant and in red, sits in front of the sacred fire, her family, the groom and his parents around her, the love flowing like a balmy breeze. And in that arguably most precious moment, she looks into the camera and asks -- why must a woman be commodified through the custom of ‘kanyadaan’, literally ‘donating a daughter’. Read more
WhatsApp Payments testing 'cashback' feature in India
After enabling a new payment chat shortcut, to quickly send payments from the chat bar, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on another feature for payments called "cashback" for Indian users. Read more
New Punjab Cabinet: 7 fresh faces likely to join Channi's team
Seven new faces are likely to be inducted in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet while five ministers who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government are expected to be dropped, sources said Saturday. Read more
US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats
The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the US and Pakistan, two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. Read more
Chennai boy Varun Chakravarthy poses biggest threat to Chennai Super Kings
Varun Chakravarthy's extra bounce and unpredictable angles will keep the Chennai Super Kings batsmen on tenterhooks as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane Indian Premier League encounter here on Sunday. Read more
Modi sends Pakistan veiled warning on terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that countries with "regressive thinking" that are using terrorism as a "political tool" must understand that it is an equally big threat for them also, in a veiled attack on Pakistan which is often accused by its neighbours of providing safe havens to terrorists. Read more
Senior leaders parting ways pester Congress ahead of UP polls
Despite Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's earnest effort to gear up the Congress for next year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the problem of senior leaders choosing to part ways continues to vex the party. Read more
Taliban hang bodies of four men in Herat city
The Taliban hangedthe bodies of four kidnappers from cranes after killing them during a shootout in Afghanistan's western city of Herat on Saturday, a senior official said. Read more
Woman constable gang-raped in Madhya Pradesh; 5 booked, 2 held
A 30-year-old woman police constable was allegedly gang-raped by three men, who shot a video of the act and threatened her in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, an official said on Saturday. Read more
PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House — See pictures
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held their first bilateral meeting on September 24, 2021. It was their first meet since Biden assumed office where they discussed progress in ties and issues related to trade, Covid-19, climate change and stability in the Indo-Pacific. Here we take a look at some pictures from their meet. See pics
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on the relevance of wedding ritual 'Kanyadaan'
The bride, pretty, radiant and in red, sits in front of the sacred fire, her family, the groom and his parents around her, the love flowing like a balmy breeze. And in that arguably most precious moment, she looks into the camera and asks -- why must a woman be commodified through the custom of ‘kanyadaan’, literally ‘donating a daughter’. Read more
WhatsApp Payments testing 'cashback' feature in India
After enabling a new payment chat shortcut, to quickly send payments from the chat bar, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is working on another feature for payments called "cashback" for Indian users. Read more
New Punjab Cabinet: 7 fresh faces likely to join Channi's team
Seven new faces are likely to be inducted in the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab cabinet while five ministers who were part of the Amarinder Singh-led government are expected to be dropped, sources said Saturday. Read more
US, Pakistan face each other again on Afghanistan threats
The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the US and Pakistan, two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other. Read more
Chennai boy Varun Chakravarthy poses biggest threat to Chennai Super Kings
Varun Chakravarthy's extra bounce and unpredictable angles will keep the Chennai Super Kings batsmen on tenterhooks as they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a high-octane Indian Premier League encounter here on Sunday. Read more