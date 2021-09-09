DH Evening Brief: September 9, 2021

Health ministry says one vaccine dose prevents 96.6% Covid-19 deaths
One vaccine dose alone is 96.6 per centeffective in preventing Covid-19 deaths in India, and two doses are 97.5 per centeffective, the health ministry said on Thursday after analysing data between April and August. Read more
Now India's junior physio tests positive, team cancels practice
India cricket team's junior physio Yogesh Parmar has tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the team to cancel its practice session ahead of the fifth Test against England beginning here on Friday. Read more
Ford to stop manufacturing cars in India, shut down plants
Ford Motor Co will stop manufacturing cars in India and shut down its plants in the country, two sources told Reuters, becoming the latest automaker to quit a market still dominated by Asian rivals. Read more
Pak ISI sending ISKP cadre to PoK to hit Jammu and Kashmir in a big way: Intel
Keeping its eye on Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistan's intelligence wing - Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) has been sending the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) cadre to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) with an aim to hit J&K in a big way. Read more
Love and narcotic jihad exists in Kerala: Catholic Bishop
A Catholic bishop on Thursday triggered a controversy, saying that Christian girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth belonging to other religions. Read more
Conflict of Interest complaint against Dhoni's appointment as Team India mentor for T20 WC
The BCCI apex council on Thursday received a complaint against former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's appointment as the Indian team's mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing the conflict of interest clause in the Lodha Committee reforms. Read more
Fact-check: Is Aaditya Thackeray appeasing Muslims?
A photo of a billboard featuring Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray has been shared by BJP members and supporters to show him ‘appeasing’ the Muslim community. The billboard has a picture of Thackeray on a green background waving to people and a text in Urdu (سلام ورلی) that translates to ‘hello’. Below is a tweet by BJP national media panellist Charu Pragya. Read more
BJP plans big on Modi's birthday; Opposition says celebrations when people suffering
The BJP is planning three-week grand celebrations to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and his 20 years of public life as an administrator by distributing crores of ration bags with his picture and sending five crore postcards among others but it has run into criticism from the Opposition, which says it is a "tragedy" that he is celebrating when people are "suffering in misery". Read more
SC stays all proceedings before HC in RIL-Future deal
The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed all proceedings on Future group’s appeals against the Delhi High Court’s single judge order, which had in February restrained it from going ahead with its Rs 24,713-crore merger deal with Reliance Retail on a plea by Amazon. Read more
Watch: IAF holds emergency landing drill on NH-925 with ministers aboard
IAF’s C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria onboard landed at Emergency Field Landing at the National Highway NH-925A in Jalore, Rajasthan.NH-925 is India's first national highway to be used for emergency landing of IAF aircraft.Watch video
In an outreach programme by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, appealed to Muslims to work for national progress along with the majority community. As far he was concerned, "The term Hindu … denotes every person irrespective of their language, community or religion. Everyone is a Hindu, and it is in this context that we see every Indian citizen as Hindu," he said. Read more
IISc Bengaluru best research institute in India: Ministry of Education
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru is now the top-ranked institute for research, according to the latest rankings by the Ministry of Education.IIT Madras is rankedsecond and IIT Bombay is now the third-best institute for research. Read more
253 candidates, 173 MLAs/MPs defected to BJP since 2014
The Congress lost 222 of its candidates and 177 of its MLAs and MPs, the highest for any political outfit, to other parties, while the BJP turned out as the biggest beneficiary attracting 253 candidates and 173 lawmakers to its fold in the past seven years since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Read more
