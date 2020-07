Nearly 35 years ago, Maharaj Kishan Bhan, a young medical researcher at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences stumbled upon a new virus strain during a regular check of the slum kids in South Delhi. The discovery of that strain (116E) was the first step in making an indigenous commercial rotavirus vaccine, which was released in 2015 after Bhan, who rose to become the longest-serving Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, had retired from government service.

