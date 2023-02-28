DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | After Sisodia's arrest, what's next for Kejriwal?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 28 2023, 07:28 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2023, 07:28 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Arvind Kejriwal government is staring at a possible crisis with the CBI arresting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who holds as many as 18 of the total 33 departments, including education, finance and home.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
AAP
Delhi
Manish Sisodia
Arvind Kejriwal
BJP
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

DH Toon | What's next for Kejriwal?

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

 