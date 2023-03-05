DH Toon | Amid LPG price hike, parties offer another 'dirt cheap gas'

Opposition has strongly opposed the hike in LPG prices, saying it is "another blow" to the common man's pocket and that even frying ‘pakodas’ will now be difficult.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the hike came at a time people are preparing for Holi celebrations and it had put a hole in their pocket. "How long will this loot continue? Every person is suffering due to the back-breaking inflation, thanks to the Modi government," he said.

Read more