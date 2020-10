Twenty-eight years after the demolition of the Babri Masjid by thousands of 'karsevaks' at Ayodhya, a special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all thirty-two accused, including senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh and others, who were charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy leading to the demolition of the Babri Mosque, citing lack of evidence against them.

