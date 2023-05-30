DH Toon | Beware wrestlers

It is ironical that when the new parliament building was being inaugurated with the installation of the Sengol, said to be a symbol of justice, the country’s top women wrestlers, demanding action against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, were facing police action and being evicted from the protest site. Jantar Mantar, the protest site, is just 2 km from the seat of justice and power.

