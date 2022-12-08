DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 08 2022, 05:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 05:38 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

AAP on Wednesday ended BJP’s uninterrupted run in the national capital’s municipal corporation for 15 years bagging 134 out of 250 wards in the civic polls while relegating Congress to almost political oblivion that was restricted to single digit.

