DH Toon | Communal tensions in Delhi and elsewhere

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 18 2022, 06:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2022, 06:52 ist

Twenty people, including a 21-year-old man who allegedly opened fire injuring a Sub Inspector, have been arrested over violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital even as police maintained a strict vigil in the locality and held peace meetings.

India News
Delhi
Communal violence
DH Toon
DH Cartoon

