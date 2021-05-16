DH Toon | Covid crisis reveals floating bodies

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 16 2021, 06:48 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 06:48 ist

Several bodies, presumably of Covid-19 victims, floating in the River Ganga in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have attracted the attention of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

The harrowing images of floating dead bodies seem to be emblematic of India's struggle through the second wave of the Covid-19 that has hit various institutions, particularly the health care infrastructure, which collapsed in several parts of the country.  

COVID-19
DH Toon
Cartoon
Coronavirus

