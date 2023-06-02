DH Toon | Democracy chapter dropped from NCERT syllabus

Students in class 12 will now no longer learn about the politics of the Partition or about the Cold War Era, while students in class 10 will now no longer study about the Pythagoras theorem.
The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), as part of the sweeping changes to the school curriculum, has dropped chapters ‘Understanding Partition; (Politics, Memories,Experiences)’, ‘Cold War Era’ and the ‘US Hegemony in World Politics’ from the textbooks of class 12 students.
