DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 15 2023, 06:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 06:58 ist

For the past few years, BJP has been carefully structuring its political discourse in Tamil Nadu by priding over Tamil language and linguistic identity of Tamils. It has also been skirting key ideological issues like Hindi and Hindutva.

These efforts by the BJP might come to a naught if Governor R N Ravi continues to make controversial statements on the culture, linguistic identity and language, political analysts warn.

Read more

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
Tamil Nadu
India News
R N Ravi
BJP

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

Cheers to tea-o-holics!

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

In Sattal, the land of seven lakes

Shadow of our burden

Shadow of our burden

How to and why to pivot

How to and why to pivot

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art

 