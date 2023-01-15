For the past few years, BJP has been carefully structuring its political discourse in Tamil Nadu by priding over Tamil language and linguistic identity of Tamils. It has also been skirting key ideological issues like Hindi and Hindutva.
These efforts by the BJP might come to a naught if Governor R N Ravi continues to make controversial statements on the culture, linguistic identity and language, political analysts warn.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Guv rolls out BJP's Tamil Nadu outreach
Cheers to tea-o-holics!
In Sattal, the land of seven lakes
Shadow of our burden
How to and why to pivot
Markets come alive as Sankranthi buyers return
Negative emotions linked to pathological ageing: Study
Russians attack Ukraine's identity along with its art