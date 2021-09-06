DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 06 2021, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2021, 05:16 ist

Bengaluru-based software company Infosys has come under sharp attack from RSS mouthpiece 'Panchajanya' over the problems faced by taxpayers in accessing the new Income Tax portal. Two days later, RSS distanced itself from the comments.

Read more

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RSS
Infosys
India News
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

DH Toon | How to deal with 'artificial' intelligence?

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

'Shang-Chi' sets a North America box office record

University women must wear face-covering niqab: Taliban

University women must wear face-covering niqab: Taliban

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Army stages coup in Guinea to give politics to people

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

Papads or fryums, GST remains a political hot potato 

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

How female octopuses thwart male harassment

Non-action on cricket field

Non-action on cricket field

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

From rescues to romance: Top moments at Paralympics

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

Why the phoney generational wars need to end

 