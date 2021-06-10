DH Toon | Jitin Prasada joins 'Yashaswi' PM's party

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, sulking Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the BJP, heralding a new chapter in his political innings.
Prasada, who had formed an outfit 'Brahmin Chetna Parishad' to launch a campaign for justice for the community, however, may find the going tough, given the 'pro-thakur' image of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and also as the campaign was against the current dispensation.
