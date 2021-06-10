DH Toon | Jitin Prasada joins 'Yashaswi' PM's party

DH Toon | Jitin Prasada joins 'Yashaswi' PM's party

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  Jun 10 2021, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 05:12 ist

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections next year, sulking Congress leader and former Union Minister Jitin Prasada on Wednesday joined the BJP, heralding a new chapter in his political innings.

Prasada, who had formed an outfit 'Brahmin Chetna Parishad' to launch a campaign for justice for the community, however, may find the going tough, given the 'pro-thakur' image of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and also as the campaign was against the current dispensation.

