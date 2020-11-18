DH Toon | Nitish waves magic wand, a 19-lakh-job spell

DH Toon | Nitish waves magic wand, a 19-lakh-job spell

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS ,
  • Nov 18 2020, 08:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 08:15 ist

During campaigning, the RJD’s promise of 10 lakh government jobs in the very first cabinet of the alliance government if voted to power and the BJP’s counter offer to generate nearly double (19 lakh) the employment hint at Bihar’s unemployment crisis. It remains to be seen how newly re-elected CM Nitish Kumar will keep up to BJP's promise that seems to have worked like a spell in these elections.

