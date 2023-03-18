DH Toon | PM Modi for Peace Prize?

Senior Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday submitted notice seeking initiation of breach of privilege provisions against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making “derogatory, insulting, distasteful and defamatory remarks” against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.
