DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 30 2022, 05:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 05:48 ist

Politics over alleged power outages due to a shortage of coal supply intensified in Rajasthan on Friday as the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP leaders exchanged barbs over the issue.

Terming power outage a "national crisis", Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the alleged shortage of coal supply in the country amid the increase in electricity demand during summer.

