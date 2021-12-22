DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer

DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performing currency

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 22 2021, 04:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2021, 04:13 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Indian rupee is set to end a tumultuous year as Asia’s worst-performing emerging market currency with foreign funds fleeing the nation’s stocks.

DH Toon
Cartoon
India
Rupee
Currency

What's Brewing

