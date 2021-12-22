DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performing currency

The Indian rupee is set to end a tumultuous year as Asia’s worst-performing emerging market currency with foreign funds fleeing the nation’s stocks.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
DH Toon | Rupee becomes Asia's worst performer
Perfectly preserved dinosaur was preparing to hatch
First-ever SMS sells for $121,000 in Paris auction
Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name
India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report
Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report
How livestream shopping works in China
How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'
Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare