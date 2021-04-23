DH Toon | SC raps Modi govt over Covid-19 management

DH Toon | SC raps Modi government over Covid-19 management, demands 'national plan'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 23 2021, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 06:26 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar.

Amid a record number of Covid-19 cases and deaths, the Supreme Court on Thursday acted Suo Motu and sought a national plan from the Centre on supply of oxygen, essential drugs and vaccination. A bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said the present situation was "alarming" and was like a "national emergency".

Read more here

Narendra Modi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Supreme Court
suo motu
Cartoon
DH Toon

