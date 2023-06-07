DH Toon | Unfilled Railway vacancies

Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs and Defence (Civil) are among five ministries or departments that account for close to 90 per cent of the 9.79 lakh vacancies in the union government, according to data tabled in Parliament.
According to the latest data available with the government, there are 9,79,327 vacancies as on 1 March 2021 of which 8.36 lakh belong to Group C employees while there are 92,525 vacancies in Group B (non-gazetted), 26,282 in Group B (gazetted) and 23,584 in Group A services.
