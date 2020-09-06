DH Toon | What did the hackers steal?

Twitter on Thursday confirmed that an account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked by a group that claimed to be John Wick.

Read more

The decline in economic activity, reflected in the fall in GDP during the first quarter of the current financial year, has turned out to be much worse than expected. A 23.9% contraction of the economy sets a poor record and shows that the nationwide lockdown which was in place in April and May has taken the economy back to the 2014 level, when Modi took charge.

Read more