Don't decriminalise adultery in armed forces: Centre asks Supreme Court to clarify judgment

Let adultery in armed forces be a crime: Centre to SC

A five-judge Constitution bench by a unanimous view had in 2018 declared the adultery provision under Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code unconstitutional

Ashish Tripathi
  • Jan 13 2021, 12:56 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI

The Union government on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to clarify its 2018 judgment decriminalising adultery, saying this judgment should not apply to the armed forces where a personnel can be cashiered from service if found engaging in adultery with a colleague’s wife.

A bench of Justices R F Nariman, Navin Sinha and K M Joseph issued notice to petitioner, Joseph Shine on the Centre’s plea for clarification on the five-judge bench judgment of September 27, 2018.

The bench referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for posting it before a five-judge bench.

In a major decision, a five-judge Constitution bench by a unanimous view had in 2018 declared the adultery provision under Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code — enjoining five-year jail term for sexual relationship of a man with a married woman without her husband's consent — as unconstitutional.

It had said the provision was violative of fundamental rights to liberty, dignity, equality and non-discrimination.

The court had then said the provision treated a married woman as a chattel, deprived her of sexual autonomy, dignity and privacy by perpetuating stereotypes in society.

The court had further pointed out it was interesting to note that Section 497 IPC does not bring within its purview an extramarital relationship with an unmarried woman or a widow. Further, it did not consider the wife of the adulterer as an aggrieved person.

