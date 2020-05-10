DRDO develops UV system to sanitise gadgets, currency

DRDO lab develops UV system to sanitise gadgets, currency notes

PTI
PTI, New delhi,
  • May 10 2020, 19:22 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 19:30 ist
A view of automated contactless UVC sanitisation cabinet called Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), developed by DRDO to sanitise electronic gadgets, papers and currency notes, in Hyderabad. PTI

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an automated and contactless ultraviolet sanitisation cabinet to sanitise electronic gadgets, currency notes and papers, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday, as the country fights the COVID-19 outbreak.

The system, Defence Research Ultraviolet Sanitiser (DRUVS), provides a 360-degree exposure of ultraviolet rays to objects placed inside the cabinet. Once the sanitisation is done, the system goes in sleep mode, hence the operator need not wait or stand near the device.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

It is developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI) lab and works on contactless operation, which is very important to contain the spread of the virus, the ministry noted.

The ministry noted that the DRUVS has been designed to sanitise mobile phones, iPads, laptops, currency notes, cheque leafs, challans, passbooks, paper, envelopes, etc.

India has been under a lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 62,900 people and killed around 2,100 in the country till now.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
DRDO
Sanitiser
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

For this UP family, lockdown is a blessing in disguise

Why multiplexes are nervous

Why multiplexes are nervous

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Global virus cases top 4 mn as nations prep reopening

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Bakery owner held in TN for 'no Muslim staff' tagline

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

Gas leak and after: The misery continues for some

 