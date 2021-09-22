DU's first cut-off list likely to be announced on October 1: Sources

The Delhi University will release its first cut-off list on October 1 for undergraduate college courses and a special cut-off after the third list has been issued, according to sources.

The schedule for the list was finalised in a meeting of admission committee members and college principals on Wednesday, they said.

Nearly 70,000 seats under various courses are up for grabs and the admission process is online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

October 1 has been finalised as the date for the first cut-off list with the second cut-off likely to be released on October 8 or 9, the sources said.

The varsity is likely to release the special cut-off after the third cut-off list has been issued, they said.

Special cut-offs are released for those students who could not apply for the earlier lists, despite meeting the eligibility criteria.

"When the admissions were held offline, the special cut-offs were released after every list but it is not possible in the case of online admission process. Also, in the online process, students are given time till 11.59 pm to apply for admission. The duration is three days, following which the college approves admission and then the payment process is completed," a source said.

The university is likely to formally announce the cut-off schedule in the next couple of days.

If the first-cut off is released on October 1, then the admission process will start on October 4 as October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and October 3 (Sunday) are holidays, the sources said.

They said that October 1 has been chosen to allow students, who have appeared for improvement and compartment exams, to apply in case they meet the eligibility criteria.

