12 deaths in 24 hours even as Assam floods ease a bit

Assam witnessed on Wednesday slight easing of the floods, even though 12 more deaths were reported from four districts in the past 24 hours.

The fresh casualties—including four children—took the floods and landslides-related deaths in the state since March this year to 99.

The daily flood bulletin, issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, said the number of people affected by floods in 32 districts came down to 54,57,601, which was about one lakh less when compared to Tuesday’s number. However, 2.7 lakh flood-hit people were still taking shelter in relief camps.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who toured on Wednesday some of the flood-affected areas and relief camps in Nagaon and Morigaon districts in central Assam, said efforts were underway to restore normalcy, and help people return to their homes.

The 12 deaths were reported from districts of Hojai (4), Barpeta (3), Nalbari (3) and Kamrup (2) in the past 24 hours.

The Army, National Disaster Response Force and other rescue agencies continued to evacuate people, and help in distribution of relief materials.

NDRF personnel continued the rescue operation in Silchar in south Assam's Cachar district, where the situation had turned grim. Thousands remained stuck inside their homes and were struggling for drinking water.