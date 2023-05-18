13-year-old girl gangraped in moving car in Assam

All the four accused have been arrested, the officer said

PTI
PTI, Kokrajhar,
  • May 18 2023, 16:59 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 17:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year girl was allegedly raped by four youths in a moving car in Assam's Kokrajhar district of Assam, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the four youths forcibly took the girl inside a vehicle and raped her while driving it on National Highway 31C, a senior police officer said.

All the four accused have been arrested, the officer said.

Read | Assam policewoman killed in road mishap, family suspect foul play

"The area falls near Dotma town. After getting information, police launched a manhunt and nabbed all the four culprits on Wednesday evening," he added.

A case has been registered at Dotma Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO).

"The accused have been produced before a court in Kokrajhar and they have been sent for three days of police remand," the officer said.

Assam
gangrape
Pocso
India News
Crimes against women

