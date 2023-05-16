Assam policewoman killed in road mishap, family suspect foul play

A young woman police sub-inspector, who was in the news last year for arresting her fiance on fraud charges, died after her car collided with a speeding truck head-on on the National Highway 37 in central Assam's Nagaon district at around 2 am on Monday.

The sub-inspector, Junmoni Rabha, posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, was on her way to Jorhat, about 150 killometres east but died on the spot following the mishap. Her car was almost smashed in the head-on collision with the truck. Police have seized the truck for investigation.

Although police said Rabha died in the mishap, her family members suspect foul play and said she was murdered by those who were inimical to her for being a tough and honest policewoman. The family demanded a proper inquiry into her death.

Rabha was also arrested last year on corruption charges and was suspended. In January last year, Rabha had alleged that BJP MLA Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan harassed her and an audio-clip of her conversation with the legislator went viral on social media. The MLA, however, denied her allegations.

Rabha was later granted bail and her suspension order was revoked.