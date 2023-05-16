Controversial Assam policewoman killed in road mishap

Assam policewoman killed in road mishap, family suspect foul play

In January 2022, Rabha had alleged that BJP MLA Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan harassed her and an audio-clip of her conversation with the legislator went viral on social media

Sumir Karmakar 
Sumir Karmakar , DHNS, Guwahati,
  • May 16 2023, 18:12 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 22:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A young woman police sub-inspector, who was in the news last year for arresting her fiance on fraud charges, died after her car collided with a speeding truck head-on on the National Highway 37 in central Assam's Nagaon district at around 2 am on Monday.

The sub-inspector, Junmoni Rabha, posted at Morikolong police station in Nagaon district, was on her way to Jorhat, about 150 killometres east but died on the spot following the mishap. Her car was almost smashed in the head-on collision with the truck. Police have seized the truck for investigation. 

Also Read | Assam: 100 government officials arrested on graft charge in two years

Although police said Rabha died in the mishap, her family members suspect foul play and said she was murdered by those who were inimical to her for being a tough and honest policewoman. The family demanded a proper inquiry into her death.

Rabha was also arrested last year on corruption charges and was suspended. In January last year, Rabha had alleged that BJP MLA Amiyo Kumar Bhuyan harassed her and an audio-clip of her conversation with the legislator went viral on social media. The MLA, however, denied her allegations.

Rabha was later granted bail and her suspension order was revoked.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Assam
Police
Assam police
Car accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Dog dragged for over 1 km behind bike in Kerala

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Voters elect dead woman in civic polls in UP's Hasanpur

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Manipur violence: Students stare at uncertain future

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

Basmati-rich farmlands in Jammu adopt ripper technology

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

At 81, Martha is Sports Illustrated's oldest cover star

 