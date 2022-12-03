2 children among 5 killed in Assam brick kiln blaze

The owner of the brick kiln and the staffers are yet to be traced, cops said

PTI
PTI, Hailakandi (Assam),
  • Dec 03 2022, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 16:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

Five people, including two children, were killed and 12 others were critically injured in a fire that broke out in a brick kiln in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Katigorah area when the Imam of a local mosque was conducting a religious function on the brick kiln premises on Friday night, a police officer said. Three persons, including the Imam and two minors, died on the spot, while two others succumbed to their injuries while being taken to the hospital.

The injured were initially taken to a nearby hospital and later shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in critical condition, he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway.

The owner of the brick kiln and the staffers are yet to be traced, he added.

Assam
Accident
Fire
India News

