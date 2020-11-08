21 new cases take Covid-19 tally of Andamans to 4,441

At least 21 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,441, a health department official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 11 were detected during contact tracing, while 10 have travel history, he said.

Twelve more people were cured of the disease on Saturday, the official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 60 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The Union Territory now has 175 active cases.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 97,603 samples for Covid-19 tests, of which three reports are awaited, the official added.