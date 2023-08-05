3 drug peddlers held, 30 kg cannabis seized in Assam's Guwahati

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday and 30-kg contraband seized from their possession in Guwahati, police said.
A team of Special Task Force (STF) and police carried out a joint operation in Khanapara area, based on specific information, they said.
“Three drug peddlers were arrested with 30 kg of cannabis during the operation,” a police statement said.
The drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 15 lakh in the international market.
The contraband was being brought from Karimganj to Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district, it said.
"The apprehended persons and the seized cannabis were handed over to Guwahati Police for carrying out investigation by registering a case under proper sections of law," the statement added.
