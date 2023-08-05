3 drug peddlers held, 30 kg cannabis seized in Assam

3 drug peddlers held, 30 kg cannabis seized in Assam's Guwahati

A team of Special Task Force (STF) and police carried out a joint operation in Khanapara area, based on specific information, they said.

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Aug 05 2023, 15:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 15:20 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Three suspected drug peddlers were arrested on Saturday and 30-kg contraband seized from their possession in Guwahati, police said.

A team of Special Task Force (STF) and police carried out a joint operation in Khanapara area, based on specific information, they said.

Read | Bengaluru police seize 1,500 kg cannabis worth Rs 12 crore, arrest three

“Three drug peddlers were arrested with 30 kg of cannabis during the operation,” a police statement said.

The drugs are estimated to be worth around Rs 15 lakh in the international market.

The contraband was being brought from Karimganj to Baihata Chariali in Kamrup district, it said.

"The apprehended persons and the seized cannabis were handed over to Guwahati Police for carrying out investigation by registering a case under proper sections of law," the statement added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cannabis
India News
Drugs
Assam
Guwahati

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

Odisha declares Hepatitis B, C as notifiable diseases

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

House panel recommends upping taxes on tobacco products

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

India’s wildlife: Looking beyond tigers

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Striking writers, studios meet over contract talks

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

Chaos in New York over YouTubers' PlayStation giveaway

 