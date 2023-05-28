33 'armed insurgents' killed by security forces so far in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

At least 33 "armed insurgents" have been killed by security forces so far in Manipur during combing operations undertaken to rein in sporadic violence, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh told reporters in Imphal on Sunday afternoon.

Singh made the revelation soon after his meeting with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, who was on a two-day visit to Manipur to take stock of the security situation and the steps taken to control violence, which have kept the state on boil since May 3.

"The gunfight is between the armed militants and the security forces and not between the communities. So I urge the common citizens to maintain peace and stay united," CM said.

"Combing operation is underway while helicopters have been pressed into service for aerial surveillance," he further said.

Sources said the number of casualties could be more as the combing operation was still on, particularly in the hill districts such as Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, inhabited mostly by the Kukis. There are also reports about death and injury to security forces but the same was not confirmed by the army or the state government.

Although the CM suspected involvement of Kuki insurgent groups in suspension of operations in the violence, organisations representing Kukis rejected such claims. They alleged that Kukis were being targeted by the security forces and the armed miscreants belonging to the Meiteis since the violence started on May 3 in Churachandpur.

At least 74 civilians have died while over 35,000 others displaced since the riot broke out between a section belonging to the majority Meitei and tribal Kukis. The violence started after the Manipur High Court on April 19 had asked the BJP government in the state to submit a proposal to the Centre for according ST status to the Meiteis, who constitute about 53 per cent of Manipur's population. Kukis are opposed to Meiteis' demand for ST.

Army and other central security forces, who were called in on May 3, controlled the riot but sporadic incidents of arson and firing have still kept Manipur on a boil. Residences of at least five MLAs and ministers including Union Minister of State for External Affairs, R K Ranjan came under attack since then.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit to Manipur on Monday, during which he is likely to engage in talks with several organisations to restore peace.

Curfew and ban on mobile and broadband internet is still in force while the NH-2 that connects Imphal with Dimapur in Nagaland, has remained blocked since May 3, severely impacting supply of essential commodities to the riot-hit state.