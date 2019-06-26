4 militants of IS-affiliated outfit arrested Kolkata

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four suspected militants of the banned Neo-Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an IS affiliate, from Sealdah and Howrah Railway station area in the past 24 hours.

Out of the four arrested, three are Bangladeshi nationals and one is an Indian citizen.

STF sources said two Neo-JMB members Md Jiaur Rehman and Mamour Rashid were arrested near Sealdah following a tip-off on Monday.

“We have seized mobile phones containing photos, videos and jihadi literature from the two accused,” said a senior STF official.

Upon interrogating Rehman and Rashid, STF officials arrested two other operatives — Md Sahin Alam and Robiul Islam — near the Howrah Railway station on Tuesday morning. Alam is a Bangladeshi citizen and Islam is Indian and hails from Birbhum district.