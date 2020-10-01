45-year-old woman raped in Tripura's Sipahijala

45-year-old woman raped in Tripura's Sipahijala

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Oct 01 2020, 17:41 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2020, 17:41 ist
Representative Image, Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A 45-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Tripura's Sipahijala district, police said on Thursday.

The woman was returning home from a relative's place on Wednesday when she was dragged to a paddy field by a 28- year-old man and allegedly raped, said Sukanta Bhattacharya, the officer in-charge of Melagarh police station.

The man also tried to kill her by strangulation but she could manage to escape, he said.

The accused has been arrested, police said.

A mob ransacked the accused's house after they got to know about the incident.

The woman is admitted in a hospital where she is undergoing treatment, police said.

"We are investigating the case," Bhattacharya said. 

Tripura
rape

