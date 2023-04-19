60 years after becoming a state, Nagaland to get its first medical college

Nagaland has got the approval to set up its first medical college since it got statehood in 1963, Health and Family Welfare Minister P Paiwang Konyak said on Wednesday.
The medical college will begin its journey with 100 MBBS students from the academic session 2023-24.
“We received the approval for a 100 MBBS seat medical college from the National Medical Commission, Medical Assessment & Rating Board (NMC, MARB) on Tuesday,” Konyak told a press conference here.
Also Read | Covid-19 test must in Tripura for arrivals from states with high positivity rate
The state government will send the acceptance letter within a week to enable the MARB to issue the Letter of Permission for the academic year 2023-24, he said.
It is “a great and historic day” for the people of the northeastern state, the minister said.
Health and Family Welfare Commissioner and Secretary Y Kikheto Sema told the press conference that the session will start by June-July this year.
Of the 100 seats, 85 would be for students of Nagaland while the remaining 15 will be reserved for aspirants from other states.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Nagaland to get first medical college since statehood
TCS tops LinkedIn's 2023 Top Companies India list
Hanuman plover reinstated as species after 86 years
South Asia home to highest number of child brides: UN
New Zealand cat-killing competition axed after backlash
India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023
Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach