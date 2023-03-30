Ex-landlord 'raped' 70-yr-old visually impaired woman

70-yr-old visually impaired woman 'raped' by former landlord in Jharkhand

She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said

PTI
PTI, Dhanbad, Jharkhand,
  • Mar 30 2023, 21:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 21:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 70-year-old visually impaired woman was allegedly raped by her former landlord in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday.

The alleged incident took place in a colony in the Sudamdih area, around 170 km from the state capital Ranchi, when the survivor was alone in her house on Monday.

She and her relatives lodged a police complaint against her 55-year-old former landlord on Wednesday, an officer said.

Sudamdih Police Station officer-in-charge Pradip Rana said the accused was absconding after the incident.

"The police are investigating the case. The survivor and her relatives have been questioned. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused," he said.

Her son told the police that they were living in a rented house of the accused before moving to the Sudamdih area a few months ago.

Jharkhand
rape
Crimes against women
India News

