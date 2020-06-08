8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42

8 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram, total climbs to 42

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jun 08 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 11:49 ist
A stranded migrant labourer sits at an assembling centre to get transferred to railway station to board on a special train to Mizoram after the government eased a nationwide lockdown imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Chennai. Credit: AFP file photo

Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the total number of cases in the state to 42, an official of the Health department said on Monday.

Of the 244 samples tested on Sunday, 8 have come out as positive, he said.

The official said that the new 8 patients - 5 females and 3 males were diagnosed with Covid-19 at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) on Sunday night.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Of the 8 patients, 5 are from Champhai district near Myanmar border, 2 from Khawzawl district and 1 from south Mizorams Siaha district, he said.

All the patients aged between 21-30 are Delhi returnees and have been placed under quarantine since their arrival to the state, he said.

They were asymptomatic, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting of three doctor associations in the state on Sunday suggested for total lockdown to be imposed in the state capital Aizawl and in all 10 others district headquarters.

The meeting also proposed for extension of quarantine period from the existing 14 days to 21 days.

It also suggested banning home quarantine for returnees except for patients with serious illness.

However, patients seeking home quarantine facility should clear the RT-PCR test before proceeding towards their homes, the meeting said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga will convene a meeting with concerned ministers, health officials, churches and NGOs on Monday to discuss the present scenario arising out of Covid-19 spread and future course of action, an official told PTI.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mizoram
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Of earnings and shares: Numbers paint a gloomy picture

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 