Adivasi outfits' representatives meet Assam CM, discuss demands

The representatives of five Adivasi outfits, who are in a ceasefire agreement with the administration, met Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday and submitted a memorandum highlighting their demands.

They were accompanied by a delegation of the Adivasi National Convention.

The representatives of the Adivasi Cobra Militant Force, Birsa Commando Force, Adivasi People's Army, Adivasi National Liberation Army and Santhal Tiger Force told Sonowal though they are in a ceasefire since 2012, no parleys have been made to fulfil their demands, an official release said.

The outfits, however, conceded that since the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the state, they were taken into confidence and fresh discussions have started between the groups and the governments.

They requested Sonowal to lead the process in facilitating a tripartite agreement including the Centre.

The representatives of the outfits urged the chief minister to take steps to accord Scheduled Tribe status to the Adivasis in the state, set up nursing and vocational training institutes and upgrade venture schools into provincial institutions in Adivasi inhabited areas.

Sonowal told the delegation the state government will be sincere in fulfilling their demands and resolving the outstanding issues.