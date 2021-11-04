Ailing Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away

Ailing Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away

Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU last week after he complained of severe breathing problems

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 04 2021, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 22:35 ist
Subrata Mukherjee. Credit: PTI file photo

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

Mukherjee, who was the state panchayat minister, was 75.

The chief minister visited the SSKM Hospital and announced that he passed away late this evening.

"I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," she said.

Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.

