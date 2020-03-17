Akhil Gogoi gets bail as NIA fails to file charge sheet within 90 days, but will remain in jail

An NIA court here on Tuesday granted bail to activist Akhil Gogoi, arrested in December last year for his alleged role in violence during anti-CAA protests, after the agency failed to file a charge sheet against him within the specified period of 90 days in connection with a case of alleged Maoists links.

However, he will not walk out of jail as three other cases are pending against him.

The investigating agency had sought extension of his judicial custody for an additional 90 days for further probe and filing of charge sheet.

The court rejected the plea, following which lawyers of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) leader applied for bail.

Gogoi, also an RTI activist, was then granted bail against a bond of Rs 30,000 in connection with the NIA case.

Gogoi has been in judicial custody since December 26. He had mobilised public protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across several districts in Upper Assam before his arrest on December 12 from Jorhat.

Police had handed him over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which booked him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Gogoi, who is reportedly not well, is currently lodged in Central Jail, Guwahati.

The Assam Human Rights Commission on Monday issued a notice to the jail authority asking it to submit a report on his health condition.

Gogoi was taken to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital when he fell ill a day before he and three other KMSS leaders were scheduled to launch an indefinite fast in the jail from March one against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The stir was subsequently called off.

A series of tests were conducted on the RTI activist in the hospital and he was taken back to the jail later.