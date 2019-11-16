Akil Kureshi sworn in as chief justice of Tripura HC

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Nov 16 2019, 17:56pm ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2019, 18:28pm ist
Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi being sworn-in as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court by Governor Ramesh Bais at Raj Bhawan in Agartala, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Justice Akil Abdulhamid Kureshi was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the High Court of Tripura on Saturday.

Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kureshi at the old Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, two judges of the high court, state ministers and senior officials were present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Kureshi, who was previously a judge of the High Court of Bombay, has become the fifth chief justice of the High Court of Tripura.

He succeeded Justice Sanjoy Karol who has been appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Patna.

"I convey my good wishes to people of Tripura", Justice Kureshi told reporters here.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Tripura
High Court
Comments (+)
 