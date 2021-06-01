Amid rising Covid-19 cases, Manipur extends closure of schools

Manipur extends closure of schools amid Covid-19 surge

The state on Tuesday reported 798 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 51,549

The Manipur government has extended the closure of schools until further orders due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation, officials said on Tuesday.

The state government had declared summer vacation in the schools from May 1 to May 31 to tackle the surge in coronavirus cases.

Commissioner Education (Schools) T Ranjit in an order said, there is still a need to close down all schools in public interest after due consideration of the prevailing Covid-19 positive cases and fatalities.

The order also said that "online classes will be resumed/ continued as usual with immediate effect".

All coaching classes and hostels will also remain closed, it said.

The state on Tuesday reported 798 new Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 51,549.

Eighteen fresh fatalities were also registered to take the death toll to 825. Schools in Manipur had reopened on January 27 after a gap of ten months for classes 9-12. In April, the state authority had announced to postone the matriculation examination and higher secondary examination which were scheduled to be held from May 6 and May 5 respectively.

