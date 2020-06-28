Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Bihar, Assam; takes stock of rising water in Mahananda, Brahmaputra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and enquired about the rising water level of Mahananda river and assured him of all help from the central government for the protection of the people of the state.

Separately, the home minister also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the alarming situation developing due to the rising water of the Brahmaputra.

"I spoke to Chief Minister Shri @nitishkumar ji about the rising water level of Mahananda River in Bihar and assured him of all possible help from the central government for the protection of the people of Bihar," Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The home minister also tweeted: "Spoke to Assam Chief Minister Shri @sarbanandsonwal and Shri @himantabiswa to take stock of the alarming situation in Brahmaputra river and landslides near Guwahati. All possible help has been assured to the State. Modi government stands firmly with the people of Assam".

Water level of the Mahananda river is expected to go up due to heavy rains in Nepal and areas between the Mahananda and Bagmati river basins.

The flood situation in Assam worsened on Saturday with two more people losing their lives due to the deluge, which has affected over 4.6 lakh people across 21 districts, officials said.