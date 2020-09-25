Arunachal Pradesh reports 283 new Covid-19 cases

At least 283 more people, including 19 security personnel and four health care workers, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the northeastern state's tally to 8,416, a senior health department official said on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, 153 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Longding (26), Tirap (22), Papaumpare (21), Upper Subansiri (11), East Siang (10) and nine each from Changlang and Lower Subansiri districts, the official said.

Four cases each were also reported from Lohit and West Siang, three each from Shi-Yomi and East Kameng, two each from Upper Siang and Namsai and one case each from Pakke Kessang, Siang, Tawang and West Kameng districts respectively, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

For live updates on the coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Nineteen security personnel including six Assam Rifles personnel, four ITBP jawans, one Army man and eight state police personnel, are among the fresh positive cases," Jampa said.

Four health care workers have also contracted the disease, the official said.

Barring 30, all the new patients are asymptomatic and they have been shifted to Covid-19 Care Centers, he said.

As many as 168 people were discharged from various hospitals in the state on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the state now stands at 72.13 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,331 active Covid-19 cases, while 6,071 people have recovered from the disease and 14 have died of the infection.

The Capital Complex region has reported the highest number of active cases at 1,208, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

The state has so far tested 2,33,456 samples for the infection including, 2,411 on Thursday, Dr Jampa added.